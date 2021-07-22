Get an extra $15 off this portable combo grill and fire pit

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

For millennia, humans have gathered around fire. Whether it’s to warm up on a cold day, tell ghost stories, drink beer by the grill, or roast marshmallows, fire brings people together. Enjoy the simple pleasure of a backyard or lakeside fire with the Fireflower Original Fire Pit + Grill. And, get a deal when you use the coupon code FLAME15 at checkout for an additional $15 off.

This dual fire pit and grill is portable, safe, and convenient. With three light metal pieces, the Fireflower can be assembled quickly, and then easily broken down and stored at the end of the night. Velcro-padded handles let you touch and transfer the pit even when it’s hot and leather gloves come with the kit for extra safety.

Fire up your next cookout, birthday party, picnic, or camping trip with Fireflower’s durable and rustproof design. This is not your average fire pit. The Fireflower was designed by architect David Grisham as an alternative to traditional clunky models. Since then, it’s won awards for its smart and sleek configuration.

There’s plenty of summertime left for you to add the Fireflower to your patio setup and bring it on your next outdoor adventure. Grill meats, make s’mores, and hover around the fire until the embers die — all with the same device. And, as we head into fall and the weather starts to get colder, the Fireflower will be there to warm you up and keep the party going.

Take your next outdoor get-together to the next level with the Fireflower Original Fire Pit + Grill. Use the coupon code FLAME15 at checkout for an additional $15 off, bringing the price down to $244.99. Invest in this quality setup to enjoy the magic of fire with family and friends, wherever you are.

Prices subject to change.