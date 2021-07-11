Transform your photo storage system with Degoo Premium

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Are you tired of your computer or phone telling you their storage is full? Scrolling through your photos, apps and documents to try to decide what to delete is no fun. And, storage always seems to max out at the worst times, like when you’re working on a deadline or about to give a presentation.

Make that problem a thing of the past by investing in a solid cloud storage solution. The Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan lets you manage up to 15 TB of storage with end-to-end encryption on unlimited devices.

Digital photography has been around for decades now and you probably have thousands and thousands of photos and videos you’ve taken. While it’s easier than keeping printouts in shoeboxes in your closet, digital storage comes with its own set of obstacles. Cloud storage is the best way to maintain your photo collection and have space on your devices.

Organize your digital photo library with Degoo’s AI system that lets you rediscover your best pictures. Ensure that everything is safe and private with ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption. Manage high-speed transfers and file sharing from a database with more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive combined.

This backup plan protects your files and gives you peace of mind by replicating your backup as you perform it. Automatic file change detection lets you keep your backups up to date at all times. Access your files on any device with options for your phone, tablet or web browser.

Degoo’s plan is highly reviewed and known for its convenience and affordability. TechRadar called it a “snappy, simple backup with an emphasis on photos.”

Monthly or annual subscriptions to backup services can get expensive. Skip the hassle and save money with a lifetime subscription to the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan for just $149.99. Take advantage of this limited-time 96% price reduction to set yourself up for convenient photo storage for life.

