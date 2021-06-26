Reduce pain and improve posture with this back cushion

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Check your posture. As you read this, are you slouched over your phone or computer, or sitting comfortably and upright? Days are long and balancing both comfort and proper posture can feel like an uphill battle.

Fortunately, there are small changes you can make to significantly improve the position of your back and your entire body. The MODVEL Lower Back Cushion provides lumbar support so you can sit more comfortably and encourage a healthier posture.

This pillow is designed to reduce pain while protecting your spine by keeping it in a neutral position. The ergonomic design of this cushion includes flanks and a middle grove to provide you with relaxation and pressure relief. This goes beyond what the average chair gives you to add support right where you need it.

It’s made of memory foam that gently forms to your body for a fit that’s exactly right for you. The material responds to the heat of your body to give you optimal cushioning density and reinforcement. A breathable and machine washable ventilating mesh fabric cover lets you keep the pillow clean and cool.

Whether you work from home or are back in the office, this cushion can be attached to any chair or piece of furniture to create a more ergonomic workspace. And, if you work from more than one location, you can take the cushion with you. This portable cushion can also be placed on your couch, bed, wheelchair or car seat to add support wherever you are. The straps and no-slip bottom secure the pillow in place so you can reliably rest your back on it.

With an average of 4.4/5 star reviews on Amazon, this product is known for its ability to reduce pain by going to the source rather than just alleviating the symptoms.

Usually priced at $34, the MODVEL Lower Back Cushion is on sale at 25% off, bringing the price down to just $25.99. Invest in this pillow to recalibrate your posture and start reducing the pain that comes from hours spent sitting in uncomfortable chairs.

