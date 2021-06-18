Create stunning videos, podcasts and webinars with this online course bundle

These courses will teach you how to start a podcast.

This past year has demonstrated the power and versatility of communication through audio and video, both live and pre-recorded. Improve your skills in communicating through these media for your job or passion project.

The Essential 2021 Video, Podcast, & Webinar Mastery Bundle has seven courses and 118 lessons on what you need to start producing engaging content. Promote your brand and sell your products with professional-level videos, podcasts and webinars that showcase your best side.

It all starts with the setup. The Perfect Recording Studio Setup course shows you how to achieve studio quality at home.

Then comes the recording. Perfect your recording process with a course on creating compelling video reviews and testimonials. This user-favorite course received an average 4.7/5 star reviews.

Editing software can seem intimidating. This bundle has you covered with courses on using Premiere Pro and Camtasia.

Once you have videos ready, share them with the world. A course on launching your YouTube channel teaches you to do just that with options for monetization, too.

Podcasts are a great way to generate buzz about your latest product and to teach people about your business. Try your hand at podcasting with an all-in-one course on setting up your podcast for maximum exposure and success.

Webinars can both share valuable information with people and draw new business. The Webinar Marketing Mastery course teaches you to engage audiences while marketing your products and services.