Read over 4,500 books in just 15 minutes each with this summary reading app

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The sheer amount of information that exists in the world can be overwhelming. There are libraries full of books, infinite tabs to bookmark, and more good podcasts than you can count. Blinkist, an app that condenses information from top non-fiction books and podcasts, was built to help people navigate this wealth of resources.

This app lets you absorb interesting and important information without having to read an entire book or listen to an entire podcast series. Blinkist provides 15-minute audio and text explainers so you can gather the information you need quickly and easily. Explore summaries of over 4,500 bestselling titles across 27 categories.

Ad

With Blinkist, you’re reading list will be far less daunting. Enjoy a smorgasbord of content under topics such as personal development, entrepreneurship, and psychology. You’re free to sample a little here and a little there to figure out where you’re interested in diving deeper. With Blinkist, you can immerse yourself in a wide breadth of knowledge that will be useful for personal growth, cultural literacy, career moves, and more.

Blinkist has the approval of thousands of users with 4.8 out of 5 stars out of 70,000 reviews on the App Store and 4.5 out of 5 stars on the Google Play store. Join a community of over 18 million people who are expanding their horizons through Blinkist.

Over 70 new titles are added every month, bringing you new information so you’ll never have to stop learning. You can also access recommendations and curated collections from experts or take advantage of settings to download content and highlight your favorite passages. Are you a night owl? You can even view Blinkist on Dark Mode.

Ad

If your bookshelf is filling up, but you don’t have the time to read, Blinkist is perfect for you. And, there’s no better time to try it. New users can access a two-year subscription to the app at 73% off for just $99.99. This offer is only available for a few weeks so grab it while you can!

Prices subject to change.