Get into the best shape of your life with this fitness app subscription for less than $6/month

We all want to live a healthier life, but that’s a lot easier than it actually sounds for many people. With hundreds of diet plans and fitness plans out there, choosing one that fits into your lifestyle can be challenging and a little overwhelming to say the least.

If you’re looking to live a healthier lifestyle and feel better in the body that you were given but don’t know where to start, The Openfit Fitness and Wellness App is ready and waiting to help you out.

This 3-year on-demand fitness subscription app has something for everyone. With Openfit Live Fitness you’re granted access to on-demand and live workouts such as barre, Pilates, cardio, strength training, yoga, stretching, and more, and you can stream them from your laptop or mobile device, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Samsung Smart TV. You can do these workouts with the daily structured programs offered or you can do them on your schedule, at your own pace, wherever you want.

And if you struggle with meal planning, with the Openfit app, you can create a customized meal plan, track your calories and macros, and access thousands of tasty recipes so you follow a diet tailored for your needs and goals!

Openfit is a favorite among current fitness enthusiasts and has received an impressive average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.6 out of 5 stores on the Google Play Store. One client left a happy review on Facebook saying, “I’ve done eight classes. Walking, jogging, weights, stretching, barre. This is a great workout and the online live trainers are very accommodating to every fitness level. I love this and can feel myself getting in better shape. And it’s inexpensive.”

If you’re ready to step into a healthier lifestyle, The Openfit Fitness and Wellness App is waiting for you, and it’s on sale for a limited time for 30% off the regular price of $288. That brings the cost for a 3-year subscription down to only $199.95.

