These $40 wireless earbuds are noise canceling and waterproof

Whether you like to catch up on your space-related news while taking an afternoon walk or take in your sports recaps on a jog — good earbuds are an absolute necessity.

If you have been hoping to invest in a pair, but you have yet to settle on a set that meets your price and quality points — the xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds are the way to go. Right now, they are on sale for $39.99 down from $250, an 84-percent discount. They pair noise cancellation technology with strong power drivers so that you get the absolute best sound.

The earbuds have a 4-mic system that takes in your surroundings so that they can tailor your listening experience to your activity. You can also turn them on conversation mode, which will make it easy to listen while you work (or go for a walk!). The 7-millimeter graphene drivers pack plenty of punch as well.

The earbuds also have an ergonomic fit that makes them super cozy, which is great if you tend to wear them for extended periods during the day. They are also completely water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about them falling into a puddle while you’re on your run. Finally, the xFyro earbuds are Bluetooth compatible, so you can easily pair them with your phone.

There’s never been a better time to invest in your listening experience. Go ahead and make the jump while the xFyro ANC Pro AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds are only $39.99, or $210 off.

