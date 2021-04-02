Job hunting? Let AI write your résumé for you and get better results for just $40

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

When you’re looking for a new job, it’s usually not the best time to spend a lot of money. But so many job boards, résumé writers, and employment coaches charge an arm and a leg. Beat the system with the 2021 Complete Résumé Builder Master Class Bundle, a collection of four tools and courses. These will get you back in the job market without emptying your wallet, as the bundle is currently discounted from its $3,115 value to just $39.99 — a savings of 98%.

At a loss for how to market yourself? Tap into the clever new AI tech from Rezi’s résumé writing software, which generates both résumés and cover letters. As more hiring managers turn to digital systems to scan résumés for keywords, you can use the same tech to pepper your documents strategically with just what they’re looking for. You’ll get feedback as you write regarding metrics and errors, so you represent yourself as constructively as possible.

Combine Rezi’s intelligence with the included 100 premium résumé and cover letter templates by Résumé Inventor. An organized and engaging template can go a long way to making your résumé stand out of the pack, and you’ll have a ton of options to choose from.

Beef up your skills with two courses from Chris Haroun: “Build the Best Résumé + Linkedin Profile” and “Learn to Interview Better than Anyone.” Haroun is the founder of Haroun Education Ventures and tailors much of his work to those looking to succeed in the job market.

His résumé course has been rated 4.7 out of 5 stars and his interview course 4.5 out of 5 stars by students who felt positive about his approach. They consist of over 200 cumulative courses and eight hours of content.

Applying to jobs is a huge challenge, but with the right tools you can turn it into an excellent opportunity. Equip yourself with the knowledge and tools in the 2021 Complete Résumé Builder Master Class Bundle for 98% off today. Pick up this job résumé skills kit for just $39.99.

