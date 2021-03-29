Say goodbye to bathroom towels with this unique body dryer

We hope you enjoy Click2Save, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

If you’ve ever found yourself wishing you could shake like a wet dog and get all the water off after a shower or a dip in the pool, the Viatek Body Dryer is something you’ll want to know more about. This hairdryer-for-the-body is on sale for $249.99 for a limited time, saving you 16 percent on the retail price.

When you exit your shower, bath, or pool, simply step onto the Viatek Body Dryer. With an 18″ square profile, it is easy to stand on and easy to store. Automatic gravity sensors turn the dryer on when you step on it, so there’s no need to bend down and flick a switch. Adjust with the remote control to bring airspeed up to 100mph to dry off in just seconds.

Perfect for those who live in cooler climes, the Viatek Body Dryer dries water before it can begin to evaporate, reducing that slow chill that sets in after a nice warm shower. The temperature-controlled air eases you back to dryness and helps you get cozy. Can a towel do that?

If you love to swim and often find yourself hanging around in the water long after the sun’s gone down, you’ll really appreciate having a body dryer around to make your exit less painful.

Got a golden retriever who stays a little damp after bath time? Lure him onto the Viatek Body Dryer with a biscuit and watch as those golden locks are transformed way faster than possible with that ratty old dog towel. Built to sustain weights up to 350lbs, the Viatek can take any species—human or canine—that needs to dry off.

Add a little luxury to your life and see what the Viatek Body Dryer can do for your shower routine. This $299 life-improving gadget is currently 16% off. Scoop up this body dryer for $249.99 today.

