Make your life easier and get this smart, quiet Dyson-alternative vacuum cleaner

There aren’t many small appliances as appealing as a vacuum that is smart as well as quiet and powerful. The Jashen V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is all of that and more. Since it is currently being offered at a significant discount, this would be a great time to take a look at it.

The Jashen is the perfect vacuum cleaner, regardless of whether you have carpets or hard floors. It has a 350-watt brushless motor with digital controls that is as quiet as its suction is powerful. It will lift dirt without straining itself. It comes with a crevice nozzle, mini power brush, and 2-in-1 dusting brush, as well as an electric LED floor head and 2-in-1 cleaning brush that have both been upgraded.

But this intelligent vacuum cleaner is more than just a sum of its parts; it’s got the smarts to make your life easier in other ways. The LED display will not only make it easy to see which power mode has been selected but also tell you how much run time is remaining and whether the filter needs to be cleaned so that it can provide optimum performance.

For even greater convenience, this smart and powerful vacuum cleaner is also lightweight, thanks to its tube made from aluminum alloy. No more dreading lugging your vacuum up or down the stairs. Best of all, it has a wireless design, which makes cleaning ever so much easier and more flexible. You will get up to 40 minutes’ worth of cleaning time on a single charge. The wall-mounted dual charging station also makes it easy to store the vacuum and all of its accessories when you’re not using it.

But don’t take just our word for it: The JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been picked as an Amazon’s Choice product with a rating of 4.3/5 stars. For a limited time, this top-rated lightweight cordless vacuum can be had at 45% off the original $350 purchase price, for just $189.

Prices subject to change.