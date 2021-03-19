Team up with professional athletes and celebrities to hit your fitness goals with this app

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

After a rough year, we could all use a little bit more exercise, a lot less stress, and a ton of self-love. Seriously, 2021 is all about being kinder to ourselves and to those around us, and the Ultrahuman Premium Fitness App: Lifetime Subscription is the perfect place to start. The Ultrahuman Fitness App is more than just your neighbor’s fitness app, it’s the complete package, and it’s now on sale for 80% off the regular price.

This fitness platform helps people meditate, workout efficiently, and optimize their sleep with the help of athletes, neuroscientists, artists, and psychologists. This platform offers it all including high-intensity interval training classes, yoga, running, meditation, bedtime stories, and brain music delivered to you in a masterclass-like strategy by bringing the best athletes and psychologists in the world together on one platform to you.

If you work better with others than alone, don’t worry, Ultrahuman has partners that you can team up with such as Crossfit champion Kara Saunders, fitness celebrity Amanda Cerny, Coach Johannes Bartl, and a bunch more.

If you’re the type of person who likes to see how you did during an activity, Ultrahuman has innovated the use of biofeedback data to provide users with real-time insights into heart rate and calories burned and even the effectiveness of meditation, workouts, and brain music right in the convenient app.

Do you still need more convincing? Ultrahuman has been featured on Financial Times, MarketWatch, Morning Star, CNET, Business Insider and has been given 4.4/5 stars on Apple Store and 4.5/5 stars on Google Playstore so people are really digging this app. If you’re ready to move on to a happier, healthier life don’t wait to snag the Ultrahuman Premium Fitness App: Lifetime Subscription, now on sale for the great price of only $79.99.

