This ring light will improve your Zoom call experience, on sale for 50% off

Perfect for anyone working from home, learning from home, and streaming from home.

We hope you enjoy Click2Save Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KPRC-TV receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Professional photographers have been using ring lights for a long time but over the last year, ring lights have become a popular accessory for cell phones.

From YouTube, TikTok, Livestrams and even Zoom meetings, ring lights are just about as essential as a cell phone when creating high-quality videos.

Ring lights make videos brighter, more appealing to viewers by projecting even light onto the subject which reduces shadows and makes everything look better.

If you’ve been wanting to create more eye-catching videos but don’t want to spend an arm and leg, The U-STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light & Tripod, on sale now for 50% off the regular price of $99, is a great deal.

Ad

This 10″ ring light offers 3 distinct lighting options, white, warm yellow, and warm white, so you always have the perfect amount of light no matter where you are.

If the lightning in your location isn’t the best or if you’re shooting outside on a cloudy day, don’t worry, the brightness feature on the remote offers 10 different levels of brightness so you can choose what works best for you.

Not only that, this kit lets you shoot at the right angle with its adjustable tripod stand that extends from 18″ to 52″ high so you can easily use it to shoot sitting down or standing up.

You don’t have to worry about your phone slipping while you’re recording either because the phone holder on the has a non-slip rubber grip to hold your phone securely in place while streaming and the remote will easily let you adjust the ring light without having to touch it.

If you need to create your video at different locations, the U-STREAM is USB-powered so you can plug it into any standard port or connect it to your laptop or backup battery on the go.

Ad

“Works great, just as advertised. It lights up an entire room, has dimmers on it and the color settings are top-notch”, is what one pleased customer said in their 5-star review.

Don’t wait to start filming perfectly lit videos, grab The -STREAM Home Streaming Studio with 10″ Ring Light & Tripod, now on sale for the low cost of only $49.99.

Prices subject to change