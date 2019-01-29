Win a Romantic Getaway to Fredericksburg!

Surprise your sweetheart! Enter now to win a Romantic Getaway brought to you by our friends at Fredericksburg convention & visitors bureau. Your Valentine will swoon at this prize package, including a 2-night stay for two at 2 Night Stay for Two at The Cottages at the Fredericksburg Herb Farm, a Half Day “Ruby” Wine Tour with Majesty Wine Tours and gift certificates to some of Fredericksburg’s most popular restaurants.

Contest begins at 2:00 P.M. on January 29, 2019. Deadline to enter is February 4, 2019 at 11:59 P.M.

Click here for rules and full prize description

Enter below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.