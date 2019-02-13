Show us how much you LOVE the Astros!

Do you LOVE the Astros! Are you a superfan? KPRC 2 News Today is showing you the love by giving away four (4) premium tickets to see the Astros when they welcome the Oakland A’s in their home opening series on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Simply show us why you love the Astros for your chance to win. Enter below by posting a photo that shows your love for our Houston Astros. Good luck!

Contest begins at 6:00 p.m. on February 13, 2019. Deadline to enter is Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here for contest rules and complete prize description

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.