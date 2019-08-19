Rascal Flatts VIP Backstage Experience Sweepstakes

Rascal Flatts is performing at Smart Financial Centre on August 29, 2019 and we have your chance to win tickets plus a VIP Backstage Experience to see the show!

One lucky winner will receive a pair of Take Me There VIP Experience Tickets. Take photos and get a behind-the-scenes look of Rascal Flatt's production with a backstage tour and see an acoustic performance and Q&A session with the band. The winner is also granted exclusive pre-show access to the Summer Nights Lounge and shopping access before doors open. Plus a specially designed Rascal Flatts VIP gift, official Summer Nights Lounge VIP laminate and a VIP host.

The ultimate concert experience could be “Yours If You Want It” – enter below!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.