CLICK2WIN: PAW Patrol Live!

PAW Patrol Live! sets sail with a new pirate adventure!

X Barks the Spot! PAW Patrol LIVE “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Hobby Center March 15-17. Submit a photo of your furry friend for your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets and meet and greet with characters from the show and KPRC2's very own Tex at the Friday, March 15th evening performance!

About PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”:

It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay and Ryder will need all paws on deck as he and the PAW Patrol discover a secret treasure map while on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. It’s up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and all their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger finds it first!

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on March 5, 2019. Deadline to enter is March 12, 2019 at 12:00 P.M.

Enter to win below!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.