Houston Hearts Summer Edition Official Rules

Campaign Rules

By placing a vote on this website, you agree to the Campaign Rules and Privacy Policy as shown on our website. If you do not agree to the Campaign Rules and Privacy Policy, you should not place a vote on our website. Further you can request deletion of your existing voting account at aanderson@kprc.com.

NOMINATION PERIOD:

Start Date: Monday, June 25, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. CST

End Date: Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. CST

VOTING PERIOD:

Start Date: Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. CST

End Date: Friday, July 27, 2018 11:59 p.m. CST

Votes received before the start date or after the end date will not be counted.

RULES & VOTING DEFINITION

By participating and/or voting in Houston Hearts, you agree to be bound by these rules and all final decisions of the Houston Hearts producers. Houston Hearts is administered by a neutral third party, Second Street (“Contract Administrator”), on behalf of KPRC/Click2Houston.com. It is managed by KPRC (“Station”) Houston Hearts producers.

NOMINATION FREQUENCY

Users may nominate one (1) business in each sub-category during each day of the open nomination period. Nominations in excess of 1 per day, per business sub-category, may not be used. Participants who nominate must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made. The Station will reject and delete any nomination that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

VOTING FREQUENCY

Users may cast one (1) vote in each business sub-category during each day of the open voting period. A user may vote for the same or different businesses in each sub-category. For example, if the campaign has 100 sub-categories, the user may place up to 100 votes per day, one in each sub-category. Votes in excess of 1 per day, per business sub-category, shall not be counted. Participants who vote must be the registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made. The Station will reject and delete any vote that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements.

VOTING MECHANISMS

Votes are to be cast by individuals only with unique email addresses. Automated or multiple voting mechanisms are strictly prohibited. Any votes suspected by the producers to be fraudulent may be disqualified, in the producers’ sole discretion, and could affect the final standings prior to or after initial announcement. Station reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel or suspend this contest, in part or in its entirety, should virus, tampering, fraud, technical difficulties or other causes beyond its control corrupt the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper administration of the contest, or for any reason whatsoever. Station further reserves the right to modify these rules at any time during the voting period for any reason, in its sole discretion.

BUSINESS CATEGORY CHANGES

Station reserves the right to deny or change any business category or sub-category if, in its sole discretion and at any time, the category does not accurately reflect the true nature of the businesses in that category or sub-category. Businesses may not be listed in more than three (3) different sub-categories. Station reserves the right to deny or change any business category or sub-category that receives less than three (3) businesses nominated in such category or sub-category during the nomination period.

COMPLAINTS & DISPUTES

In the event of a dispute, Station and Second Street shall request one (1) written statement from each complaining or refuting business. Station shall use this communication and its website access logs to determine an outcome of a dispute, which shall be final.

SELECTION OF WINNERS

The one (1) nominee with the highest number of votes will be selected as the winner for each category. Winners will be contacted via e-mail. Campaign winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within two (2) business days of winning or being notified of winning. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner will not be featured in the Houston Life Awards Show. Station reserves the right to contact all contest entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official nomination list will remain the property of Station.

PRIZE

The winner of each category will receive a framed certificate and be featured on the Houston Life Awards Show. To be featured in the Houston Life Awards Show, winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within two (2) business days of winning or by July 31, 2018. Unless otherwise stated, all prizes, awards, or prize certificates must be picked up at Station (at the address listed below) during normal business hours. If the winner of a contest is under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must claim the prize. Winners may be asked to show a photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible nominations and/or votes received. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner may be required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize.

LIABILITIES

Participating businesses will be civil and not launch personal attacks against other competitors or businesses, or tamper with or hack into the system. Station reserves the right to delete, move, or edit content in their discretion. This contest is also governed by Click2Houston.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the contest or prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

By participating in Houston Hearts, participants give full consent to Station to use his/her/its name, likeness, city and state in all forms of advertising, promotional, editorial, marketing and collateral materials without additional compensation or permission, except where prohibited by law.

If you would like to be removed from the contest, or have any questions or concerns regarding its administration, contact us at aanderson@kprc.com.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on Click2Houston.com, you are deemed to agree to Click2Houston.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.