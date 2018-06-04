Dates and times of entry (begin/end): 5/29-7/5/18

Prize Description:

One night stay at Moody Gardens Hotel, 4 Rounds of Golf at Moody Gardens Golf Course and A 4 pack of tickets to: Aquarium Pyramid, Rainforest Pyramid , MG 3D Theater,Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, 4D Special FX Theater, SpongeBob SubPants, Ropes Course/Zip Line and JAM Exhibit

Value of Prize: $1063.60

Click2Win a Super Summer Stay & Play Giveaway from Moody Gardens!

Contest Rules

ELIGIBILITY AGE: 18

PRIZE REDEMPTION LOCATION: Item available for pick up anytime at the station

NUMBER OF ENTRIES LIMITED TO: 1

LOCATION RESTRICTION: Viewing area

VIEWING AREA LOCATION RESTRICTION: Yes