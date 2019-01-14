LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil Ticket Giveaway

LUZIA by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Sam Houston Race Park January 10 - February 3 and we have your chance to win 4 tickets to the show!

About Cirque du Soleil LUZIA

LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light (“luz” in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain (“lluvia”) soothes the soul. With a surrealistic series of grand visual surprises and breathtaking acrobatic performances, LUZIA cleverly brings to the stage multiple places, faces and sounds of Mexico taken from both tradition and modernity.

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on January 14, 2019. Deadline to enter is January 23, 2019 at 12:00 P.M.

Enter below:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.