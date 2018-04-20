KPRC Earth Day 2018 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 (“Station”)

and NBC (the “Sponsors”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official

contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By

entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error

in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official

Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure

to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in

disqualification from the contest.

Eligibility. The contest is open only to legal U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or

older at time of entry and reside in the local viewing area, and is void wherever

prohibited or restricted by applicable federal or state laws and regulations. Employees

of Station and Sponsor and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates,

officers, directors, agents, advertising and promotion agencies, and members of these

employees’ immediate families (spouses, parents, children, and siblings and their

spouses) and those living in the same household with these employees, are not eligible.

How To Enter. Contest begins at 8:00 a.m. on April 22, 2018. Deadline to enter is 11:59

p.m. CT on April 22, 2018. To enter, comment on the KPRC Facebook page dated April

22, 2018 showing KPRC anchors singing a “Happy Earth Day” song and tell us about

something special you do for Earth Day to be eligible for this prize. Entrants must be the

registered subscriber of the e-mail or telephone account from which the entry is made.

You may enter once per day during the contest period. Multiple daily entries received

from any person or e-mail address or telephone number will void all such additional

entries. Entries generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be

disqualified. Entries that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be

accepted. All entries become the property of the Station and will not be acknowledged

or returned. By checking the relevant box or selection in the registration form (if

available), entrants agree that the Sponsor may contact the entrant via email with

information about pre-selected goods or services. If you do not wish to receive these

materials do not check the relevant box in the entry form. If at any time you do not wish

to receive these materials in the future, please use the unsubscribe procedures

contained in the email message.

Facebook is in no way affiliated with this contest, the selection of the winner, or the

prize distribution.

Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The

Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility

requirements. Selection of Winners. One (1) potential winner(s) will be randomly selected from all

correct entries. Winner will be contacted by Facebook direct message before 5pm on

Monday, April 23, 2018. Contest winner(s) must execute and return any required

affidavit of eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form

within ten (10) days of winning or being notified of winning (sooner for time sensitive

prizes), or prize(s) will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected. If a

potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return any required affidavit of

eligibility, release of liability, publicity release and/or prize acceptance form within the

required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the

potential winner forfeits the prize. Station reserves the right to contact all contest

entrants to confirm the registration entry. The official registration list will remain the

property of Station and will not be distributed to the Sponsor without the specific

approval of the contest entrant through the use of the Opt In check box on the

registration form. The Station may request a photo from each winner to be shown on a

graphic on the KPRC 2 social media pages and on-air.

Prize. A Causebox Green Week prize pack, with a retail value of approximately $50.

Unless otherwise stated, all prizes or prize certificates must be picked up at Station

(located at 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston) during normal business hours. If the

winner of a contest is under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must claim the

prize. Winners may be asked to show a photo ID. There will be no substitution, transfer

or cash equivalent for prizes, except at the sole discretion of Station, which may

substitute prizes of comparable value. The odds of winning depend on the number of

eligible entries received. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes related to the

award of the prize are solely the responsibility of the winner. The winner may be

required to fully complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 for receipt of the prize.

Disclaimer and Representations. Winner(s) assumes all liability for any injuries or

damages caused or claimed to be caused by his or her participation in the contest

and/or the acceptance and/or use of any prize, and releases the Station and Sponsor

and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors,

agents, and employees, from any such liability. Neither the Station nor the Sponsor,

nor their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, directors, agents

and employees are responsible for: the failure of any entry to be received by the

Station due to computer failures of any kind, traffic congestion on the internet or at

any website, telecommunications, network, electronic, telephone or mobile service

outages, delays, busy signals, or any equipment malfunctions or other technical

difficulties that may prevent the Station from receiving any entry submission; entries

that are stolen, misdirected, garbled, delayed by computer transmissions, lost, late or

damaged; any injury or damage to the entrant's or any other person's computer

related to or resulting from participation or downloading any materials in this contest;

or any human errors, any inaccurate transcription of entry information, errors in any

promotional or marketing materials or errors in these Official Rules. If applicable, text

message and data rates may apply, and the Station is not responsible for any fees

incurred by an entrant for any method of entry.

The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering

with the entry process or the operation of the Station’s website. Failure to comply withthe Official Rules of the contest may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or

forfeiture of any prize or prizes. All decisions of the Station’s management with respect

to the contest are final.

Station reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable

of completion as planned, including, without limitation, as a result of infection by

computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any

sort, or for any reason whatsoever. The Station reserves the right to make changes in

the rules of the contest, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize of

equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement or posting. If due to

circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any event related to the contest or

prize is delayed, rescheduled, postponed, cancelled or has a change of venue, the Station reserves the right, but is not obligated, to cancel or modify the contest and shall

not be required to award a substitute prize.

Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use winner's name,

home city and state, likeness and/or voice for purposes of advertising, promotion and

publicity without additional compensation. The winner's name and city of residence will

be posted online and mailed to those who request it.

Contests and giveaways on the KPRC 2 Facebook page are in no way sponsored,

endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook.

By accessing these Official Rules or entering the contest on the KPRC 2 Facebook page,

you are deemed to agree to KPRC 2/Click2Houston.com’s Terms of Use and Privacy

Policy.

Winner Announcement. For the name of the winner(s), send a self-addressed stamped

envelope for receipt within 60 days following the end of the contest period to Station

at 8181 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074, Attn: Contest Winner List, or request

it online at mgardner@kprc.com. Be sure to specify the name of the contest for which

you are requesting the list of winner(s).

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.