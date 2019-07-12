KPRC 2 Night at the Astros!

To continue the celebration of KPRC 2’s 70th Anniversary, we invite you to be part of a special event that we have been planning for the bottom of the 3rd inning of the Astros game on Tuesday, July 23rd . By accepting tickets to the game for you and a guest, you agree to be part of an event at the ballpark that will help promote KPRC 2. You and a guest (ages 10 and up only, please) will be in a section with members of the KPRC 2 team and will take part in a card flip/stunt that will be recorded for a promo and displayed on the JUMBOTRON at Minute Maid Park. How cool is that? Scroll down to enter. 30 winners will be chosen by July 19, 2019.

Below is a list of rules that you must follow if you and a guest would like these tickets:

must show up to the game and join us in If you are given tickets, youshow up to the game and join us in section 406 no later than 6:00 p.m. You will be given a limited edition KPRC t-shirt and you must wear it to the game. You will be required to remain in your seats leading up to the 3rd and 4th innings (we will be rehearsing and videotaping). Bring lots of energy and excitement with you to the game. Have fun!

