Direct Energy is helping you keep your cool for back to school by giving one lucky winner a $500 Amazon gift card for the ultimate back to school shopping spree!

Contest begins at 8:00 A.M. on August 13, 2018. Deadline to enter is September 30, 2018 at 11:59 P.M. Enter below for your chance to win!

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.