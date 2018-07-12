Click2Win a Summer Fun Pass

Contests

Win a Family 4 Pack of Summer Fun Passes. Includes 2 adult and 2 child passes. Admissions and discounts to more than 30 Houston area attractions and restaurants

Included admissions and experiences:

  • Asia Society Texas Center
  • Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
  • Children's Musuem of Houston
  • S.E.C.R.E.T. Experience
  • Czech Center Museum Houston
  • Gator Country
  • Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center
  • The Health Museum
  • Holocaust Museum Houston
  • Houston Bcycle Bicycle Rental
  • Houston Bicycle Museum
  • Houston Museum of Natural Science
  • Exhibit Hall
  • Burke Baker Planetarium
  • Cockrell Butterfly Center
  • Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land
  • Lone Star Flight Museum
  • Lucky Land
  • Museum of Fine Arts Houston
  • Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum
  • Sugar Land Skeeters Game
  • Texas City Museum
  • Typhoon Texas Waterpark
  • Texas Energy Museum

Discount offers and other perks also included:

  • Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Museum Shop
  • Houston Centor for Contemporary Craft Asher Gallery
  • The Health Museum Gift Shop
  • Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
  • Houston Center for Photography
  • The Menil Collection
  • Bullritos Burritos & Tacos
  • Chef Liu Restaurant
  • Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen
  • Edgar's Hermano
  • Local Foods Downtown
  • Maggiano's Little Italy

Dates and times of entry (begin/end): 6/6/18-6/22/18
Prize description: SUMMER FUN PASS FAMILY 4-PACK
Value of Prize: $926.00

