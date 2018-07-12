Click2Win a Summer Fun Pass

Win a Family 4 Pack of Summer Fun Passes. Includes 2 adult and 2 child passes. Admissions and discounts to more than 30 Houston area attractions and restaurants

Included admissions and experiences: Asia Society Texas Center

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

Children's Musuem of Houston

S.E.C.R.E.T. Experience

Czech Center Museum Houston

Gator Country

Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center

The Health Museum

Holocaust Museum Houston

Houston Bcycle Bicycle Rental

Houston Bicycle Museum

Houston Museum of Natural Science

Exhibit Hall

Burke Baker Planetarium

Cockrell Butterfly Center

Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land

Lone Star Flight Museum

Lucky Land

Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum

Sugar Land Skeeters Game

Texas City Museum

Typhoon Texas Waterpark

Texas Energy Museum Discount offers and other perks also included: Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Museum Shop

Houston Centor for Contemporary Craft Asher Gallery

The Health Museum Gift Shop

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Houston Center for Photography

The Menil Collection

Bullritos Burritos & Tacos

Chef Liu Restaurant

Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen

Edgar's Hermano

Local Foods Downtown

Maggiano's Little Italy

Dates and times of entry (begin/end): 6/6/18-6/22/18

Prize description: SUMMER FUN PASS FAMILY 4-PACK

Value of Prize: $926.00

Contest Rules

ELIGIBILITY AGE: 18

PRIZE REDEMPTION LOCATION: Item available for pick up anytime at the station

NUMBER OF ENTRIES LIMITED TO: 1

LOCATION RESTRICTION: Viewing area

VIEWING AREA LOCATION RESTRICTION: Yes