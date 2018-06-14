Click2Win a Summer Fun Pass

WIN A FAMILY SUMMER PASS GOOD FOR 2 ADULTS AND 2 CHILDREN ACCEPTED AT A VARIETY OF HOUSTON AREA ATTRACTIONS ALL SUMMER!
Included admissions and experiences:
- Asia Society Texas Center
- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
- Children's Musuem of Houston
- S.E.C.R.E.T. Experience
- Czech Center Museum Houston
- Gator Country
- Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center
- The Health Museum
- Holocaust Museum Houston
- Houston Bicycle Bicycle Rental
- Houston Bicycle Museum
- Houston Museum of Natural Science
- Exhibit Hall
- Burke Baker Planetarium
- Cockrell Butterfly Center
- Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land
- Lone Star Flight Museum
- Lucky Land
- Museum of Fine Arts Houston
- Spindletop Gladys City Boomtown Museum
- Sugar Land Skeeters Game
- Texas City Museum
- Typhoon Texas Waterpark
- Texas Energy Museum
Discount offers and other perks also included:
- Contemporary Arts Museum Houston's Museum Shop
- Houston Centor for Contemporary Craft Asher Gallery
- The Health Museum Gift Shop
- Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
- Houston Center for Photography
- The Menil Collection
- Bullritos Burritos & Tacos
- Chef Liu Restaurant
- Danton's Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen
- Edgar's Hermano
- Local Foods Downtown
- Maggiano's Little Italy
