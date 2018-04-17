Contests

Grip It & Rip It Outdrive John Daly

Sponsored by Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka

May 4, 2018
Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course

  • Contestants must be of USGA amateur status.
  • Contestants must have a USGA handicap of no more than 21. Proof of handicap will be required.
  • Contestants cannot have competed in a long drive contest, competition or exhibition beyond the local level.
    No regional, state, national or international competition allowed

  • Registration and warm-up on the driving range
  • Meet & greet with John Daly
  • Driving order selection

  • Two (2) Friday tickets to the champions club
  • One (1) lot b parking pass
  • Opportunity to bring a ‘caddie’
  • Commemorative caddie bib.

Dates and times of entry (begin/end): 4/18/2018 - 4/28/2018
Prize description: Enter for your chance to Grip It &amp; Rip It Outdrive John Daly
Value of Prize: $2,500

ELIGIBILITY AGE: 21
PRIZE REDEMPTION LOCATION: Item available for pick up anytime at the station
NUMBER OF ENTRIES LIMITED TO: 1
LOCATION RESTRICTION: Viewing area
VIEWING AREA LOCATION RESTRICTION: Yes