ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE
TO GRIP IT & RIP IT
OUTDRIVE JOHN DALY
Sponsored by Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka
May 4, 2018
Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course
Contestants*
- Contestants must be of USGA amateur status.
- Contestants must have a USGA handicap of no more than 21. Proof of handicap will be required.
- Contestants cannot have competed in a long drive contest, competition or exhibition beyond the local level.
No regional, state, national or international competition allowed
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
- Registration and warm-up on the driving range
- Meet & greet with John Daly
- Driving order selection
OUTDRIVE JOHN DALY CONTESTANTS TO RECEIVE
- Two (2) Friday tickets to the champions club
- One (1) lot b parking pass
- Opportunity to bring a ‘caddie’
- Commemorative caddie bib.
Dates and times of entry (begin/end): 4/18/2018 - 4/28/2018
Prize description: Enter for your chance to Grip It & Rip It Outdrive John Daly
Value of Prize: $2,500
ELIGIBILITY AGE: 21
PRIZE REDEMPTION LOCATION: Item available for pick up anytime at the station
NUMBER OF ENTRIES LIMITED TO: 1
LOCATION RESTRICTION: Viewing area
VIEWING AREA LOCATION RESTRICTION: Yes