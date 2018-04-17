ENTER FOR YOUR CHANCE

TO GRIP IT & RIP IT

OUTDRIVE JOHN DALY

Sponsored by Fuzzy’s Ultra Premium Vodka

May 4, 2018

Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course

Contestants*

Contestants must be of USGA amateur status.

Contestants must have a USGA handicap of no more than 21. Proof of handicap will be required.

Contestants cannot have competed in a long drive contest, competition or exhibition beyond the local level.

No regional, state, national or international competition allowed

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

Registration and warm-up on the driving range

Meet & greet with John Daly

Driving order selection

OUTDRIVE JOHN DALY CONTESTANTS TO RECEIVE

Two (2) Friday tickets to the champions club

One (1) lot b parking pass

Opportunity to bring a ‘caddie’

Commemorative caddie bib.

Dates and times of entry (begin/end): 4/18/2018 - 4/28/2018

Prize description: Enter for your chance to Grip It & Rip It Outdrive John Daly

Value of Prize: $2,500

Contest Rules

ELIGIBILITY AGE: 21

PRIZE REDEMPTION LOCATION: Item available for pick up anytime at the station

NUMBER OF ENTRIES LIMITED TO: 1

LOCATION RESTRICTION: Viewing area

VIEWING AREA LOCATION RESTRICTION: Yes