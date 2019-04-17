VOTE NOW! "Cool Schools" to highlight people, programs in Houston's public schools

HOUSTON - Houston Life is excited to partner with Go Public Gulf Coast to bring viewers a new segment called "Cool Schools."

Vote for the districts you'd like to see highlighted on the show by going to GoPublicGulfCoast.com.

Districts are divided up into five voting groups according to size.

Voting will take place through Sunday, April 28, with the winner announced live on Houston Life on Tuesday, April 30.

The Houston Life team will then head out to the chosen districts to spotlight the amazing students, faculty and programs available there.

"There's so much choice in public education," said Bob Covey, Go Public Gulf Coast President. "You've got extracurricular activities... in some of our districts we offer over 100 certificates that can help [students] get a job right out of high school."

Remember to vote, and visit GoPublicGulfCoast.com or Facebook.com/GoPublicGulfCoast for more informaiton.

Sponsored by: Go Public Gulf Coast

