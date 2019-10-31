CLICK2WIN: Zoo Lights Family 4-Pack

The holiday season just got BRIGHTER! Enter here for your chance to experience one of Houston's most loved holiday traditions. New winners will be announced weekly to receive a Family 4-Pack of tickets to Zoo Lights.

About the TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights

Stroll through the beautiful Houston Zoo grounds and take in the sights and sounds of the season as earth-friendly LED lighting illuminate the ancient oak trees and decorate the paths to light your way.

See your holiday favorites including the Holiday Train Village, say hello to Candy the talking zebra and get a selfie on the giant ice throne! Stop by Santa and Mrs. Claus Workshop for a picture and churro decorating. There are plenty of new attractions this year you won't want to miss like the "snow" in Winter Wonderland, the 4-D Enchanted Forest and so much more!

November 23-January 12

5:30-10:30 p.m., last entry at 9:30 p.m.

Contest begins at 12:00 P.M. on October 31, 2019. Deadline to enter is 11:59 December 20, 2019.

