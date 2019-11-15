Click2Win: Splashway New Year's Eve Getaway

​​​​​Ring in the New Year with a family getaway to Splashway Campground! Enjoy live music, fireworks show, arts & crafts, movie nights under the stars, and so much more. Celebrate the end of another great year as a family by making memories that will last long past the new year!

Enter now for your chance to win a 2-night cabin stay for your choice of either December 27-29 or December 30-January 1, PLUS a $50 swag bag filled with Splashway goodies! All you have to do is a pack a bag and let us take care of the rest.

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on November 15, 2019. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on December 15, 2019.

Enter here:

