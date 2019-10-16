CLICK2WIN: Nick Jr. Live!

Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music" is coming to Hobby Center November 9-10 and we have your chance to win a VIP Experience for a night of family fun! One lucky Grand Prize Winner will be treated to premium seating plus access to a Meet & Greet to mingle with the stars of the show and an exclusive photo opportunity with Blaze from Blaze and the Monster Machines after the show! VIPs also receive a merchandise item and souvenir lanyard. Four (4) secondary winners will also receive a 4-pack of tickets.

About Nick Jr. Live! "Move to the Music"

The show follows Dora and her PAW co-hosts, Marshall and Rubble, as they team up with their Nick Jr. friends, live on stage together for the first time ever, in a one-of-a-kind adventure sure to excite the whole family!

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on October 14, 2019. Deadline to enter is at 11:59 P.M. on October 24, 2019

Enter to win below:

