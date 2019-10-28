CLICK2WIN: Disney on Ice

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big is coming to NRG Stadium November 13 - 17 and we have your chance to see the show! 3 winners will receive a Family 4-Pack to experience the magic at Disney On Ice – scroll down and enter for your chance to win!

About the Show

Believing is just the beginning for your favorite Disney heroes at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big! Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family's history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Anna and Elsa save their kingdom while the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved songs and stories that give you a reason to believe!

Contest begins at 12:00 P.M. on October 28, 2019. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on November 10, 2019

Enter here:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.