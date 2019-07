Transport back in time to the Mesozoic Era and explore the prehistoric landscape. Dinosaurs presented by TXU Energy is at the Houston Zoo May 25 - September 2 and we have your chance to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to the exhibit!

10 lucky winners will receive tickets to experience up-close encounters with these massive creatures that once roamed the earth. Enter below!

