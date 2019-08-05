CLICK2WIN: "Days of our Lives" Meet and Greet

Enter for your chance to attend a private meet and greet with the stars of NBC’s “Days of our Lives”! One lucky winner and their guest will win an opportunity to meet up to ten stars of NBC’s hit daytime drama “Days of our Lives” when they visit Memorial City Mall for a fan event on Saturday, August 10. The meet and greet will occur immediately before the event opens to the public. Hurry! This contest ends Friday, August 9 at 1:30 p.m. The winner will be announced on the KPRC 2 Facebook page at or after 1:45 p.m. on August 9. For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.