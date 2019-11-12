Click2Win: Clean the Fridge, Stock the Fridge Sweepstakes from Art of Green®

Make room for the turkey! Art of Green is helping one lucky winner clean that fridge and stock it with $250 worth of groceries! One winner will receive a supply of Art of Green and a $250 gift card to H-E-B to get your fridge clean and stocked for the holidays.

About Art of Green

Art of Green's new line of multi-purpose sprays and wipes are dermatologically tested, made from 98% natural ingredients, contain no harsh chemicals and smell great. Finally, a green cleaner that is tough on grease and grime, yet costs only a little more than traditional cleaning products - making it possible for everyone to make the switch to healthier cleaning ingredients. Art of Green is now available at select H-E-B Stores.

