Click2Win: ALADDIN Tickets

Millions of people have seen ALADDIN worldwide. Now it’s Houston’s turn!

Discover a whole new world at Disney’s ALADDIN. The hit Broadway musical is coming to The Hobby Center June 26, 2019 - July 14, 2019 and we have your chance to win tickets to the opening night performance!

About ALADDIN:

From the producer of The Lion King comes the timeless story of ALADDIN, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. It’s an extraordinary theatrical event where one lamp and three wishes make the possibilities infinite.

Contest begins at 12:00 P.M. on February 25, 2019. Deadline to enter is March 31, 2019 at 11:59 P.M.

Enter below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.