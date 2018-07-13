Click2Win a Portable Generator

Enter for your chance to WIN a Portable Generator from Generator Industries!

Homeowners all around Houston are encouraged to prepare for storms. Along with plenty of supplies like water and canned goods, preparing to be without power should also be seriously considered. While the very best way to prepare for a power outage ought to include a professionally installed standby generator, a portable generator could help preserve the contents of a refrigerator, a freezer full of meat, and can handle a portable A/C unit and a few lights and fans.

Generator Industries is giving one lucky Houston area family a Generac GP6500E with a retail value of $899. This top of the line portable unit features electronic start and will create up to 6500 watts of continuous power and supports 8000 watts of starting power for motors like those in a fridge.

If you’ve considered purchasing a portable generator, why not Click2win? If you’d rather be even better prepared, Generator Industries can explain your options for a permanently installed standby generator with a transfer switch, selective circuit modules or even “Full House” units which could keep your whole family comfortable and safe. Generator Industries - your light in the storm.

Dates and times of entry (begin/end): 7/9/2018 thru 8/19/2018

Prize description: Generac GP6500E

Value of Prize: $899

Contest Rules