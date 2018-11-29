A Christmas Carol Ticket Giveaway

Two lucky winners will receive a Family Four Pack of tickets to see Houston's Seasonal Favorite at Alley Theatre!

A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas returns this year with a re-telling of Charles Dickens’ classic story, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey with the three ghostly spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve. A Christmas Carol instills a powerful message about redemption and the spirit of the holiday season.

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on November 28, 2018. Deadline to enter is December 5, 2018 at 11:59 P.M.

