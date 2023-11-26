64º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Contests

Houston Zoo Watch2Win: Holiday Lights Spectacular Giveaway

Watch the KPRC 2 Holiday Lights Spectacular and enter the secret word here!

Tags: Houston Zoo, Contests, Family, Holidays, Lights, Win, Prize, Zoo Lights, Holiday Lights Spectacular, Contest, Watch2Win
Houston Zoo Holiday Lights Spectacular Watch 2 Win (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The holiday season is here and KPRC 2 shows you all the cool things you can do with your family to celebrate. From the city to the suburbs, we cover the biggest seasonal attractions in KPRC 2′s “Holiday Lights Spectacular” Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.

To celebrate the season, KPRC 2 & Houston Zoo are giving away 4 tickets to TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights plus a Family Membership that gets you free admission for 12 months!

How do I enter?

Listen for the secret word during the show and scroll down to enter it below. Submit the correct word before 9:30 p.m. CST today (Nov. 25) for your chance to win. Stay tuned...the winner will be announced in our 10 p.m. newscast!

What could I win?

The winner will receive a family four-pack of tickets to TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights plus a Family Membership to the Houston Zoo! Learn more here: https://www.houstonzoo.org/plan-your-visit/membership/

Enter here:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES