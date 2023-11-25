Moody Gardens Watch2Win: Holiday Lights Spectacular Sweepstakes

The holiday season is here and KPRC 2 is showing you all the cool things you can do with your family to celebrate. From the city to the suburbs, we cover the biggest seasonal attractions in KPRC 2′s “Holiday Lights Spectacular” Saturday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m.

To celebrate the season, KPRC 2 & Moody Gardens are giving you a chance to win an amazing holiday prize package!

How do I enter?

Listen for the secret word during the show and scroll down to enter it below. Submit the correct word before 9:30 p.m. CST today (Nov. 25) for your chance to win. Stay tuned...the winner will be announced in our 10 p.m. newscast!

What could I win?

The winner will receive a one-night stay at Moody Gardens Hotel, a Penguin Encounter for 4, and a family 4-pack of tickets to all attractions (ICE LAND; Festival of Lights with Ice Skating; Arctic Slide; Aquarium Pyramid; Rainforest Pyramid; 3D Theater; 4D Theater; 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure; Discovery Museum; Colonel Paddlewheel Boat).

Enter here: