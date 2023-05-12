CLICK2WIN: AlliedOne Property Maintenance is giving $1,000 to one lucky KPRC 2 viewer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

One lucky KPRC 2 viewer will be $1,000 richer thanks to AlliedOne Property Maintenance.

Home ownership is not required in order to enter. Please see complete rules for eligibility details. The prize will be payable via $1,000 check or electronic transfer, as detailed in the official rules.

Scroll down and enter to win below!

About AlliedOne Property Maintenance

AlliedOne Property Maintenance is a Houston-area company specializing in comprehensive fire, water and wind damage prevention services and inspections. AlliedOne offers three monthly membership tiers, which provide a range of home services including preventative maintenance and repair services. Please see their website for a comprehensive list of services. Right now, you can save 50% off of AlliedOne’s monthly membership fees with the promo code ‘KPRC2′.

ENTER HERE: