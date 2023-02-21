CLICK2WIN: Space Center Houston Moon 2 Mars Festival

Launch your spring break at the Space Center Houston Moon 2 Mars Festival, presented by Wellby, from Saturday, March 11, through Sunday, March 19!
Ready to enjoy an out-of-this-world experience? Space Center Houston is giving away four (4) VIP tickets to the Sister Hazel concert on Friday, March 17 plus breakfast with a NASA Astronaut.
About Moon 2 Mars Festival
Our annual Moon 2 Mars Festival is all about bringing people and space closer together. At its core, this festival is a celebration of the innovators and the innovations that power space exploration – to the Moon, Mars and beyond. This space-themed festival features family-friendly activities and live music, along with tasty bites and exciting space exploration experiences.
Tickets are on sale now at spacecenter.org. Save up to 10% off with the early bird ticket pricing ending February 28.