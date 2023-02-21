CLICK2WIN: Space Center Houston Moon 2 Mars Festival

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Launch your spring break at the Space Center Houston Moon 2 Mars Festival, presented by Wellby, from Saturday, March 11, through Sunday, March 19!

Ready to enjoy an out-of-this-world experience? Space Center Houston is giving away four (4) VIP tickets to the Sister Hazel concert on Friday, March 17 plus breakfast with a NASA Astronaut.

Scroll down and enter to win below!

About Moon 2 Mars Festival

Our annual Moon 2 Mars Festival is all about bringing people and space closer together. At its core, this festival is a celebration of the innovators and the innovations that power space exploration – to the Moon, Mars and beyond. This space-themed festival features family-friendly activities and live music, along with tasty bites and exciting space exploration experiences.

Tickets are on sale now at spacecenter.org. Save up to 10% off with the early bird ticket pricing ending February 28.

