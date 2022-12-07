74º

Contests

🔒Click2Win: TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights Family 4-pack

Enter here for your chance to win!

Tags: Click2Win, Family, Contests, Things To Do, Houston Zoo, Holiday, Zoo Lights
Houston Zoo

This year marks the 10th anniversary of one of Houston’s most beloved traditions, TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights. To celebrate, the Houston Zoo is giving 30 lucky KPRC 2 Insiders the chance to win a four-pack of tickets!

Scroll down and enter now for your chance to win.

About TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights

The Houston Zoo is transformed into a winter spectacular now until Jan. 8, 2023.

Guests can enjoy the beautiful zoo grounds illuminated with earth-friendly LED bulbs, sip hot chocolate by one of the smores-making stations, or walk through the 125-foot-long Infinity Tunnel of Light.

For tickets and more information, log onto https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/txu-energy-presents-zoo-lights-2022/.

Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 a.m. CST on Dec. 7, 2022. Deadline to enter is 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.

Enter here:

Can’t see the entry form? Go here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.