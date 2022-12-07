🔒Click2Win: TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights Family 4-pack

This year marks the 10th anniversary of one of Houston’s most beloved traditions, TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights. To celebrate, the Houston Zoo is giving 30 lucky KPRC 2 Insiders the chance to win a four-pack of tickets!

About TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights

The Houston Zoo is transformed into a winter spectacular now until Jan. 8, 2023.

Guests can enjoy the beautiful zoo grounds illuminated with earth-friendly LED bulbs, sip hot chocolate by one of the smores-making stations, or walk through the 125-foot-long Infinity Tunnel of Light.

For tickets and more information, log onto https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/txu-energy-presents-zoo-lights-2022/.

Sweepstakes begins at 9:00 a.m. CST on Dec. 7, 2022. Deadline to enter is 12:00 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.

