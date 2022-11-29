Click2Win: Fredericksburg Midweek Holiday Getaway

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

‘Tis the season to explore the beautiful Texas Hill Country and experience some of Fredericksburg’s most popular and festive attractions.

Do you deserve a getaway amidst the holiday hustle and bustle? Scroll down to enter now for a chance to win the ultimate midweek getaway to historic Fredericksburg, Texas!

One lucky winner will win the grand prize midweek holiday package below:

Fredericksburg Inn & Suites . This tranquil oasis in the heart of town offers spacious accommodations in the perfect setting with walkability to Main Street. Two-night midweek stay for two atThis tranquil oasis in the heart of town offers spacious accommodations in the perfect setting with walkability to Main Street.

Pioneer Museum & Vereins Kirche Museum . Get a hands-on glimpse of the history at the 3.5-acre complex in downtown Fredericksburg, complete with buildings, artifacts and displays of our areas earliest pioneers. Learn about Fredericksburg’s German history with two passes to theGet a hands-on glimpse of the history at the 3.5-acre complex in downtown Fredericksburg, complete with buildings, artifacts and displays of our areas earliest pioneers.

. Reservations Recommended Discover one of the state’s top outdoor attractions with two passes to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area . park camping, picnicking, 8.4 miles of hiking trails, a nature trail, interpretive exhibits, rock climbing, cave exploration, wildlife and a park store

Eisbahn – Outdoor Ice Skating. It is a holiday tradition in the center of Fredericksburg featuring skating on real ice in the Texas Hill Country. Get into the spirt of the holidays with two passes toIt is a holiday tradition in the center of Fredericksburg featuring skating on real ice in the Texas Hill Country.

Plus, explore Texas Wine Country with wine tastings for two at…

Kuhlman Cellars is in the heart of the famous Hwy 290 wine trail. It offers a boutique winery experience with a wine tasting paired with chef-prepared bites or a behind-the-scenes tour of the estate. is in the heart of the famous Hwy 290 wine trail. It offers a boutique winery experience with a wine tasting paired with chef-prepared bites or a behind-the-scenes tour of the estate.

Pedernales Cellars is family owned and operated and dedicated to world-class wines, sustainable practices, and Texas Hill Country hospitality. is family owned and operated and dedicated to world-class wines, sustainable practices, and Texas Hill Country hospitality.

Sunday Supply . It is your spot to get something before you hit the shops with a full menu of coffee drinks and homemade baked goods. Grab breakfast with a $25 gift card toIt is your spot to get something before you hit the shops with a full menu of coffee drinks and homemade baked goods.

Hill Country Herb Garden where you indulge in lighter fare with fresh, colorful ingredients. They serve American cuisine with international influences. Savor lunch with a $50 gift card towhere you indulge in lighter fare with fresh, colorful ingredients. They serve American cuisine with international influences.

, which is more than a pizza joint. They offer soups, salads, pasta, sandwiches, a full bar and brick oven pizzas. Enjoy lunch or dinner with a $50 gift card to West End Pizza Company which is more than a pizza joint. They offer soups, salads, pasta, sandwiches, a full bar and brick oven pizzas.

, which features handcrafted craft cocktails as well as a menu of shareable snacks, seafood and pasta. Head to dinner with a $75 gift card to Chase’s Place Cocktails + Kitchen which features handcrafted craft cocktails as well as a menu of shareable snacks, seafood and pasta.

. With over 350 gourmet foods you can sample ranging from dip mixes, peanut butters, mustards, jams, dry rubs, oils, salsas, bread mixes, BBQ sauces and pickled products. There is a unique gift waiting for the foodie lover in the family. Shop Fredericksburg’s famous Main Street with a $50 gift card to Rustlin’ Rob’s Texas Gourmet Foods With over 350 gourmet foods you can sample ranging from dip mixes, peanut butters, mustards, jams, dry rubs, oils, salsas, bread mixes, BBQ sauces and pickled products. There is a unique gift waiting for the foodie lover in the family.

One Quilt Place. It features a full-service quilt shop, offering the latest patterns, notions, and just about anything the quilt lover could want. Find a Christmas gift for the quilter you know with a $25 gift card toIt features a full-service quilt shop, offering the latest patterns, notions, and just about anything the quilt lover could want.

Must be 21 to enter.

Enter here: