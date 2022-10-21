Click2Win: South Shore Harbour Resort Weekend Getaway

Looking for some rest and relaxation? We have just the place!
South Shore Harbour Resort on Clear Lake is a distinctive luxury resort combining comfort and style. Sound like just what you need to unwind? We thought so, too.
One lucky winner will enjoy the following at:
- A weekend (two-night) stay at the South Shore Harbour Resort for two in deluxe accomodations
- A welcome bottle of wine to enjoy
- Breakfast for two during both days of your stay
Your next vacation could be just a drive away! Enter below now.
Must be 21 to enter.