Contests

Click2Win: South Shore Harbour Resort Weekend Getaway

Enter now for a chance to win!

South Shore Harbour Resort

Looking for some rest and relaxation? We have just the place!

South Shore Harbour Resort on Clear Lake is a distinctive luxury resort combining comfort and style. Sound like just what you need to unwind? We thought so, too.

One lucky winner will enjoy the following at:

  • A weekend (two-night) stay at the South Shore Harbour Resort for two in deluxe accomodations
  • A welcome bottle of wine to enjoy
  • Breakfast for two during both days of your stay

Your next vacation could be just a drive away! Enter below now.

Must be 21 to enter.

Enter here:

