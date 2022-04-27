Second chance! Enter to win a VIP experience at the Insperity Invitational

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Golf fans, The Insperity Invitational is back, April 27 to May 1, at the Woodlands Country Club, and we have your chance to see some of the biggest legends of the game!

One lucky winner will receive the ultimate tournament gift basket, which includes tournament swag, plus four tickets to the Champions Club any one day; Friday, Saturday or Sunday, and 1 VIP parking pass. Scroll down and enter to win now!

About The Insperity Invitational

Join the game’s legends as they return to The Woodlands Country Club Tournament Course. Come watch as Mike Weir defends his title against a field that includes eight World Golf Hall of Fame members including: Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Jose Maria Olazabal, to name a few, as well as Jim Furyk, David Duval, John Daly and Jeff Maggert. In addition, the 3M Greats of Golf returns on Saturday, April 30. Come watch Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, LeeTrevino, Annika Sorenstam and 12 of their friends as they play a friendly competition.

The Champions Club is a shared hospitality venue beautifully situated along the 18th green that offers guests complimentary food and beverages. VIP parking is located at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion parking garage at the corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins. Complimentary shuttle service is provided to the golf course.

Enter here: