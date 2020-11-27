SECOND CHANCE: Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Daily Giveaway

Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, your favorite Houston holiday tradition, is going virtual November 30th through December 4th and we’re giving you a second chance to win daily prizes from a few of our favorite merchants to get you in the holiday spirit! Scroll down to enter now.
One winner will be selected daily for a chance to win one of the following prizes:
- One nutcracker plus one gold & silver nutcracker wreath from Wreaths by Mary
- $500 gift certificate for services and/or product from plus $398 worth of product from Sensia Salon and Japanese Day Spa
- $100 gift card to Truluck’s plus one Luxe candle in a velvet box with glass ornament
- 2 10′ tall metal nutcrackers from The Round Top Collection
- Spaceship tent from Mommy Made It For Me
Entrants must be available by phone and/or ZOOM to win.
The contest begins at 3:00 P.M. on November 27, 2020. Deadline to enter is December 4, 2020 at 8:00 A.M.