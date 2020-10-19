Click2Win: Houston Zoo Family 4-Pack

South America’s Pantanal is now open at the Houston Zoo and we have your chance to win tickets to explore the exhibit. Two lucky winners will receive a four (4) tickets to the Houston Zoo. Scroll down to enter now!

South America’s Pantanal will allow guests to explore the tropical wetlands of Brazil right here at the Houston Zoo. The lush habitat highlights animals we are protecting in the wild, including giant anteaters, tapirs, and more. Partnered with on-the-ground conservationists, the Zoo will offer visitors the chance to see these animals in an immersive and engaging trail. As guests enter South America’s Pantanal, they will encounter a set of rustic buildings, set on piers, evoking the eco-lodges that can be found alongside the rivers and streams in the Northern Pantanal region. The nature tourism these lodges support is one of the important ways this vital landscape and unparalleled wildlife assemblage is being protected.

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on October 19, 2020. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on November 1, 2020.