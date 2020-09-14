Click2Win: Fredericksburg Midweek Getaway

Explore the beautiful Texas Hill Country and experience some of Fredericksburg’s most popular destinations. Enter here for a chance to win the ultimate Midweek Getaway to historic Fredericksburg. Scroll down to enter now!

Grand Prize includes:

Two night midweek stay for two at Inn on Baron’s Creek

Half day wine tour for two with Majesty Wine Tours

Gift certificate to Cabernet Grill

Gift certificate to Das Peach Haus

Gift certificate to Fredericksburg Pie Company

Two passes to the Pioneer Museum

Two passes to the National Museum of the Pacific War

Contest begins at 1:00 P.M on September 14, 2020. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on September 24, 2020.

Must be 21 to enter.

Enter here: