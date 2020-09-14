89ºF

Click2Win: Fredericksburg Midweek Getaway

Enter for a chance to win a stay in Texas Hill Country!

Explore the beautiful Texas Hill Country and experience some of Fredericksburg’s most popular destinations. Enter here for a chance to win the ultimate Midweek Getaway to historic Fredericksburg. Scroll down to enter now!

Grand Prize includes:

  • Two night midweek stay for two at Inn on Baron’s Creek
  • Half day wine tour for two with Majesty Wine Tours
  • Gift certificate to Cabernet Grill
  • Gift certificate to Das Peach Haus
  • Gift certificate to Fredericksburg Pie Company
  • Two passes to the Pioneer Museum
  • Two passes to the National Museum of the Pacific War

Contest begins at 1:00 P.M on September 14, 2020. Deadline to enter is 11:59 P.M. on September 24, 2020.

Must be 21 to enter.

Enter here:

