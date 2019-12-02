Two lucky winners will receive a four-pack of tickets to see a seasonal favorite at Alley Theatre!

About A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story of Christmas is a family-friendly re-telling of Charles Dickens’ classic story, which follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey with the three ghostly spirits who visit him on Christmas Eve. A Christmas Carol instills a powerful message about redemption and the spirit of the holiday season.

Contest begins at 9:00 A.M. on December 2, 2019. Deadline to enter is December 16, 2019 at 11:59 P.M.

Enter below!