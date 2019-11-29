The holiday season is here and KPRC 2 is showing you all the cool things you can do with your family to celebrate. From the city to the suburbs, we cover the biggest seasonal attractions in KPRC 2’s "Holiday Lights Spectacular" Friday at 7:00 p.m.

To celebrate the season, KPRC 2 & Moody Gardens are giving you a chance to win an amazing holiday prize package!

How do I enter?

Look out for the secret word during the second half of the show and scroll down to enter it below. Submit the correct word before 10 p.m. for your chance to win. Stay tuned...the winner will be announced in our 10 p.m. newscast!

What do they win?

The winner will receive a family four-pack of passes to ALL Moody Gardens attractions plus a one-night stay at Moody Gardens Hotel.

Enter here:

