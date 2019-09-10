This cheesesteak from Houston was voted best sandwich in America

Antone's Famous Po'Boys/ Facebook

HOUSTON - Houston is known for a lot of things, especially for its diversity of food, but now the city can say it has the best cheesesteaks in America thanks to Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys.

According to Restaurant Hospitality, America's favorite sandwich in 2019 is cheesesteak, and the winner of those cheesesteaks is Antone's Famous Po' Boys' Tex-Mex cheesesteak.

The $9.95 cheesesteak was created by the corporate chef of Legacy Restaurants Alex Padilla.

The sandwich is made with a thin-sliced, house-roasted top sirloin that is topped with sliced bell peppers, banana peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepper jack cheese, house-made chipotle mayo and served with toasted po' boy bread, which is made by a local Royal Bakery.

Its ingredients are cooked fajita-style with a little red wine vinegar and salt and pepper.

Click here to learn more about the restaurant.

